Ole Miss Volleyball adds Gator transfer Riley Fischer

OXFORD, Miss.— Head coach Kayla Banwarth continues to grow her roster for the 2021 season by adding transfer defensive specialist/libero Riley Fischer from Florida.

Fischer becomes a Rebel after spending the last three seasons as a Gator, where she appeared in 77 matches in the orange and blue.

In the 2020-21 season Fischer saw action in 21 matches, recording a season-high eight digs against Arkansas to add to her total of 39 on the season.

As a sophomore in 2019, Fischer appeared in all 32 matches for the Gators and made her first two career starts in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. In the second round, Fischer totaled a career-high 10 digs against UCF.

Coming out of high school in Kennesaw, Georgia, Fischer was tabbed to the 2018 VolleyballMag Top-50 list, as well as being named a 2017 PrepVolleyball.com Defensive Dandy.

Fischer joins eight other newcomers to the Rebel roster, as Ole Miss is set to begin the 2021 season August 27 at the Troy Invitational.

