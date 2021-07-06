Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Grows to $665,000!

The Mega Millions® and Powerball® jackpots also continue to rise

JACKSON, MISS. – The lottery jackpots for Mississippi Match 5, Mega Millions and Powerball are still going strong!

Tonight’s drawing for the in-state Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is currently an estimated $665,000! This is the 28th draw for the current jackpot. If there is no jackpot winner for the July 6 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, July 8, drawing is anticipated to roll to $700,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000*.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 8th draw for the current jackpot) is currently an estimated $82 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot (the 7th draw for the current jackpot) is currently an estimated $113 million!

“The continued increase in all of our jackpot games is creating a lot of excitement!” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Jeff Hewitt.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396. Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.