Mildred Joanna Breeland

July 8, 2021

Graveside services for Mildred Joanna Breeland, 87, of Tylertown, Mississippi were held at Rushing Cemetery on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM.

Mrs. Breeland passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was born October 11, 1933 in Lexie, Mississippi to the late Dollie and Leslie Brock.

Capps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com.