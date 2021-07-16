By Erlene Smith

“For thou wilt light my candle: the Lord my God will enlighten my darkness. For by thee I have run through a troop; and by my God have I leaped over a wall.” Psalm 18:28-29. (KJV).

We all have candles (influence), but a candle is not effective if it is not used for what it is intended–to give light. When God lights our candles, the candles not only give our lives meaning and direction, but our candles light the way for others around us.

The psalmist gave evidence of the fact that God would enlighten the darkness because God had protected him in the midst of battles with enemies that could have totally destroyed him. It was by God’s help that the psalmist accomplished the impossible.

We have the assurance that God will help us leap over obstacles in our lives. We all have walls we need to leap over. Our walls may be walls of fear, worry, discouragement, laziness, or procrastination.

Whatever our wall may be, if we trust God for strength and wisdom; we have His assurance that we CAN overcome. We will look back and say with the palmist, “By my God have I leaped over a wall.”

Prayer: God, Show me the barriers that keep me from being my best for You. In Your strength, help me leap over those walls. Light my candle Lord.