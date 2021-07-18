Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

Cites Mississippi Cases of Lost or Delayed Mail & Passports during Budget Review Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today stressed the need for greater accountability on the part of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in light of persistent and increasing customer service complaints.

Hyde-Smith, ranking member of the Senate Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, cited problems experienced by Mississippians during a subcommittee hearing Tuesday to review the FY2022 budget request for the USPS Office of Inspector General and USPS Service Issues.

“We consistently hear about service issues and delivery delays. My constituents in Mississippi have told me repeatedly about delayed or lost passports, and Social Security checks,” Hyde-Smith said.

“Mistakes such as these and countless others can trigger unexpected financial burdens that we cannot expect everyday Americans to shoulder. Ultimately, there needs to be greater accountability from the Postal Service on what it is doing to prevent these problems,” she said.

Hyde-Smith highlighted the case of 37 completed passports awaiting distribution that were lost or otherwise unaccounted for in the Memphis processing facility, and in another instance, a bride-to-be from Natchez stonewalled by the USPS as to whether her wedding invitations were merely delayed or completely lost.

“We have also had a similar problem with the delivery of Social Security disability checks. Delayed or lost checks can have dire impact on Americans who rely on those funds,” Hyde-Smith said.

The Senator questioned USPS Inspector General Tammy L. Whitcomb on how her office could affect implementation of USPS reforms to resolve service issues.

Finally, Hyde-Smith credited the Office of the Inspector General for its narcotics program, which focuses on possession and distribution of illicit drugs by postal employees.