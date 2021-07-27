Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health launch vaccination appreciation $2,500 giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are pleased to announce the Vaccination Appreciation Giveaway to say thank you to the members of our community who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Vaccination is our most useful tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19. It protects not just ourselves, but our families and our community. And now, that protection can pay off in another way. Six winners will be chosen at random to receive $2,500 for having received their vaccination. Winners will be chosen as follows:

· Two (2) individual patients who are not Hattiesburg Clinic employees or Forrest Health employees

· Two (2) Hattiesburg Clinic individual employees

· Two (2) Forrest Health individual employees

This giveaway is open to anyone ages 18 and up who has been vaccinated at a Hattiesburg Clinic or Forrest Health location, including the C.E. Roy Community Center and William Carey University Student Health. Winners will be chosen the week of August 8, 2021, so if individuals have not been vaccinated, there is still time. Vaccinations are currently available at Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health locations. Additionally, the C.E. Roy Community Center, located at 300 East 5th Street in Hattiesburg, will host two vaccination days on Saturday, July 17, 2021, and Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health would like to say thank you to our patients and employees for their commitment to being vaccinated against the virus. This is an opportunity to offer positivity during this time. We look forward to announcing the winners for doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

For a complete list of rules and regulations, please visit hattiesburgclinic.com/vax-rewa rds.