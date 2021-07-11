East Hartford Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Fentanyl Analogue

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that WILLIAM VALERIO-PALERMO, also known as “Willy,” 35, of East Hartford, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of acetylfentanyl, a fentanyl analogue.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2018, law enforcement received information that Valerio was trafficking kilogram-quantities of fentanyl and was using his Hartford auto-repair business to launder drug proceeds. On July 12, 2018, a court-authorized search of a West Hartford apartment that Valerio rented revealed approximately six kilograms of acetylfentanyl, items used to process and package narcotics, and approximately $49,000 in cash.

Judge Thompson scheduled sentencing for September 28, 2021.

Valerio has been detained since his arrest on July 12, 2018.

This investigation has been conducted by the DEA’s Hartford Task Force and the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments. The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, New Britain Police Department, West Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian P. Leaming.