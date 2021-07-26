COVID-19 cases as of July 25, 2021

Within Pearl River County as of July 25, there have been 5,009 cases of COVID-19, with 150 deaths attributed to the virus, since the start of the pandemic in spring of 2020.

Those totals include 194 cases in long term care facilities, 39 of those cases involved deaths.

Statewide, there have been 205,155 confirmed cases of the virus, with 131,633 cases listed as probable for a total of 336,788. Of those numbers, 5,180 deaths were confirmed to have been attributed to COVID-19, and 2,328 deaths were listed as probable for a total of 7,508. Of those numbers, 315,209 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The estimated population of the state as of 2019 is 2.9 million.