Candace Nacole Harry

July 24, 2021

He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Psalm 91:1 KJV

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in New Palestine Cemetery for Candace Nacole Harry. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Keith B. Cowart of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 432 Sullivan Drive, Bogalusa, LA will officiate at the services.

Candace Nacole Harry was born on May 28, 1980, in Picayune, MS to Levi and Callon Harry. She was baptized at an early age under the leadership of Rev. Phillip Heidelberg at Weems Chapel United Methodist Church and later baptized at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Michael Kelley.

Candace was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School, Class of 1999. She later extended her education at Hinds Community College (Radiology Tech and Secretary) during the year of 2000 and Pearl River Community College (Medical Nurse) the year of 2001-2002.

Her hobbies were hopscotch, jump rope, kick ball, dodge ball and soccer. She loved volunteering her free time in her community helping with needed elderly families.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Katie Mae Harry; grandfathers, Rasco Harry and Rochel Mark, Sr.; aunt, Diane Johns; uncles, David Johns, Elijah Harry and Hebert Mark.

Candace was granted her Angel wings on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the age of 41.

She leaves to cherish her two children, Jamal and Carmen McDonald; four brothers, Lamone Tolliver of Picayune, MS, Levi Harry of Angie, LA, Brandon (Ofelia) of Slidell, LA and Joshua (Sharntay) of Stafford, V;, grandmother, Mattie Pearl Mark of Picayune, MS; a step sister, Monia (Torino) Jones; a step mother, Ketta Harry of Bogalusa, LA; eight aunts, Augustine ( the late Brad) Brathwaite and Janice (Theodore, Jr.) Moses both of Angie , LA, Joann (Douglas) Carvalho of Newbury Park , CA, Edna (Thomas) Montgomery of Lancasters, CA, Rose Harry of San Antonia, TX, Gretchen (Charles) Porter, Leatrice Brown and Denise Mark all of Picayune, MS; six uncles, William (Lauren) Harry of Picayune, MS, Raymond (Felicia) of Angie, LA, Ronald (Sonya) Harry of Round Rock, TX, Rochel(Glenda) Mark of Gardena,CA, Donald Mark and Ronald(Lucinda) Mark of Picayune, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home