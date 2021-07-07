Board of Aldermen appoint city positions

With a new Board of Aldermen officially taking office in Poplarville as of this month, several positions needed to be appointed or reappointed.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board approved the placement of people in several positions.

Those positions include; City Clerk Jane O’Neal; Municipal Court Clerk Jourdan Smith; Public Defenders Kevin Roberts and Jansen Owen; Police Chief Daniel Collier; Police Captains Kimble Farmer and Michael McClantoc; Public Works Director Sam Hale; Greg Holcomb as the city attorney and Byron Wells as mayor pro temp.

The reappointments of Fire Chief Jason Banister and Deputy Fire Chief Mark Palmer were taken under advisement. O’Neal said that Wells asked for an in-depth departmental report on the Poplarville Fire Department’s accomplishments and plans for the future.

The Board did approve motions to hire several police officers; Bruce Eades, Hunter Calahan, John David Herring, John Ashely Lambert and Charles Kelley.

Several election commissioners were also chosen, including Gwen Jordan, Michelle Lewis and Richard Sharp.

Members of the Planning Commission will be Janie Richardson, Marvin Houston, Adam Fulks, Michelle Lewis and Jared Windham.

The Walker and Associates will continue to be the city’s engineering firm and Kolby Davis will continue as the city’s code enforcement officer.

O’Neal said that Highland Community Hospital Administrator Bryan Maxie spoke to the Board in executive session about possible expansion of the Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home.

Since the discussion was held in executive sessions, she said she could not provide details, but did add that no motion was made by the Board after coming back into open session.

In other business, the Board approved a motion to have the city attorney review all ordinances established by the previous administration for the past 90 days, which includes consideration of an ordinance concerning a speed limit on streets where the use of golf carts could be legal on city streets.

A request to erect banners within the city advertising a wrestling event was also approved. Those banners will be displayed until July 18.

A bid to replace the roof on the Cumberland Water Plant control building totaling $4,500 from Blake Breland was approved by the Board during the meeting as well.

The next meeting will be July 20, at 5 p.m. in City Hall.