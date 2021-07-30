Arrests collected on July 29, 2021

Nichole Michelle Bremer, 42, 2115 East Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 22, for sale, transfer, manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Christine Marie Caminita, 41, 807 Huntwick Circle, Slidell, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 22, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

John Grady Guillory, 58, 300 South Ave., N, Crowley La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 22, for DUI involving child endangerment.

Alexander Cole Hendrix, 30, 113 Liberty Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 22, for simple domestic violence.

Eric Sebustian Landry, 26, 346 Dorset St., Slidell; arrested on July 22, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, transfer of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, four counts of enhancement penalty for a drug charge while in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Willie Clifford Montegomery, 42, 890 Herrin Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on July 22, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Marion Max Moreau, 65, 22761 Fletcher Rd., Poncahtoula, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 22, for public drunk/profanity.

Julie L. Neal, 50, 139 Lilac Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on July 22, for trespassing, no seatbelt, no driver’s license, no insurance and speeding on local highway.

Whitney Alisha Penton, 29, 560 Peters Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on July 22, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Daniel Dewitt Pitts, 38, 49 Coulter Rd., New Herbrom, Miss.; arrested on July 22, for disorderly conduct.

Rodney Robert Ryals, 20, 27 B. Althea Dr.; arrested on July 22, for conspiracy, and three counts of burglary of a church or place of worship.

Stacie Dawn Davis, 22, 3 Joyce Lumpkin Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 23, for possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

Cornilius Bernard Hargett, 41, 210 Orleans Ave., New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on July 23, for two counts of public drunk/profanity.

Charles Marcos Magee, 37, 1104 Fifth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 23, for possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance and sale, transfer or manufacture of a controlled substance.

Stephen Coley Delaney, 38, 49 Harlan Speirs Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 24, for contempt of court.

Bruce Leon Emery, 33, 318 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 24, for trespassing.

Dee’ara Sharea Travis, 31, 1302 S. Shivers St., Poplarville, arrested by Poplarville PD on July 24, for resisting arrest by fleeing.

John Raymond Washington, 42, 107 Daisy Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on July 24, for domestic violence.

Jessie James Ellis, 32, 2 Kays Dr., Long Beach; arrested on July 25, for possession of a controlled substance.

Preston Latimer John, 31, 903 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 25, for possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Lance Alexius, 34, 532 Slade Woodward Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on July 26, for probation violation, contempt of court and commercial burglary.

Dewayne Allen Bester, 36, 972 Shirley Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on July 26, for simple domestic violence.

Javaze Kashawn Bowden, 25, 10 Moore, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on July 26, for resisting arrest by fleeing, providing false information to a law officer, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.

Zetrick Anthony Greer, 27, 1116 Clarenda St.; arrested by PRCSO on July 26, for court order.

Carl Lamont Jenkins, 47, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. A3; arrested by PRCSO on July 26, for three counts of possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

David Lynn Miller, 60, homeless; arrested by Picayune PD on July 26, for trespassng.

Michael Shane Penton, 41, 20 Davis Dawsey Rd., Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on July 26, for court order.

Jeremy Revon Shaw, 38, 31577 Crane Creek Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on July 26, for receiving stolen property, parole violation and grand larceny.

Jewel Celestial Contee, 23, 6013 Lewis Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on July 27, for disorderly conduct.

Christopher Dyllon Jenkins, 27, 2399 McNeill Steephollow Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on July 27, for no proof of insurance, possession of paraphernalia and no driver’s license.

Arthur Darnell McCastile, 32, 127 Eloise St.; arrested on July 27, for statutory rape.

Curtis Joseph Remley, 23, 287 Herman Denmark Rd., Leaksville, Miss.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 27, for armed robbery and probation violation.

Mark Edward Rush Jr., 39, 17430 Highway 603, Kiln; arrested on July 27, for malicious or mischievous injury to dog or colt.

Darrick H. Williams, 18, 27A Althea Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 27, for two counts of burglary of a church or place of worship, conspiracy and commercial burglary.

Patrick Lynn Bush, 38, 106 Pine Burr Rd., Carriere; arrested on July 28, for two counts of shoplifting.

Marla Nichols, 19, 1115 Martin Luther King Blvd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 28, for shoplifting.

Shelly Marie Reid, 31, 38 Robert Reid Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on July 28, for disorderly conduct.