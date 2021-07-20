38 Pearl River athletes and 5 teams earn NJCAA academic selections
POPLARVILLE, MISS. — Thirty-eight Pearl River student-athletes and five teams were recently honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their work in the classroom.
“Despite obstacles and adjustments, NJCAA student-athletes rose above challenges to display widespread academic success this year,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO said. “It is incredible to see these individuals competing again and accomplishing rich athletic and academic success concurrently, we commend their efforts.”
Teams who achieved at least a 3.0 GPA earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honorable mention selections.
Among the teams selected were, women’s soccer (3.45), volleyball (3.37), softball (3.26), baseball (3.08) and men’s soccer (3.04).
Student-athletes who held a GPA of 4.0 earned first-team selections, second-team selections achieved a 3.80-3.99 GPA and third-team earned a 3.60-3.79 GPA.
Those who were honored are listed below:
ALL-ACADEMIC FIRST-TEAM
Baseball: Jacob Scherer (Mandeville, La.; St. Paul’s)
Men’s soccer: Andre Nicholson (Kingston, Jamaica; Clarendon College), Bradley Stines (Poplarville)
Softball: Emily Rigney (Waynesboro; Wayne County)
Women’s soccer: Sydney Spataro (Long Beach)
Volleyball: Payton McKerchie (Vancleave)
ALL-ACADEMIC SECOND-TEAM
Baseball: Parker Harrington (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Sam Hill (Soso; West Jones), Harper Jordan (Hattiesburg; Presbyterian Christian)
Football: Kyle Stockstill (Picayune)
Men’s basketball: KeDarius Stampley (Fayette; Natchez)
Men’s soccer: Tres Ray (Poplarville)
Softball: Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Madi Waters (Laurel; West Jones)
Women’s soccer: Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs), Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County),
Laura Bau Magleau (Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Colegio Sao Miguel Arcanjo)
Volleyball: Avery Beth Durdin (Olive Branch), Logan Parker (Clinton), Leighton Willoughby (Brandon; Northwest Rankin)
ALL-ACADEMIC THIRD-TEAM
Baseball: Ryan Burt (Columbus; New Hope), Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise), Nicholas Skaggs (Biloxi), Logan Walters (Petal)
Men’s basketball: JQuan Ewing (Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenwood)
Men’s soccer: Dustin Cuevas (Picayune; Hancock), Sebastian Fausett (Kiln; Hancock)
Softball: Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison), Lindsay-Rose Sheffer (Lago Vista, Tx.)
Women’s basketball: Bryanna Taylor (Terry)
Women’s soccer: Alexa Beets (Long Beach), Makenzie Ezell (Ocean Springs), Lily Lentz (Gilbert, Ariz.; Dr. Camille Casteel), Blair Viator (Hattiesburg; Sacred Heart)
Volleyball: Tori Havens (Lucedale; George County), Harleigh LaFontaine (Kiln; Hancock), Chloe Paske (Ocean Springs; St. Martin), KyLeigh Richardson (Fruitdale, Ala.)
