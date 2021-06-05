Vote Tuesday in the general election

Residents of the city of Picayune will have a chance to make the final decisions that will decide the city’s next administration on Tuesday.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 8. During that time voters can go to their respective precinct polling location.

Those locations are; Precinct 1, Fire Station 1 at 2233 Adcox Rd.; Precinct 2, First United Methodist Church, 323 North Haugh Ave.; Precinct 3, National Guard Armory, 1300 Highway 11 S.; Precinct 4, South Side Elementary, 400 S. Beech St.; Precinct 5, Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library, 900 Goodyear Blvd.

Candidates in this election include those for mayor and a couple of City Council positions.

Running for mayor is Democratic candidate Leaverne Guy and Republican candidate Jim Luke.

Running for Precinct 2 Councilor are Democratic candidate Terrilyn Griffith and Independent candidate Lynn Bogan Bumpers.

In Precinct 3, Democratic candidate David Fred Smith and Republican candidate Jan Stevens are running.

The precincts in which the Councilor has been finalized through the primary election include Anna Turnage in Precinct 1, Larry Breland in Precinct 4 and Frank Ford in Precinct 5.

A runoff will not be held in Poplarville. Poplarville City Clerk Jane O’Neal said the election commission dispensed with the general election since the mayor’s race was decided in the runoff between Heather Holliday and Louise Smith, where Smith came out with more votes.

Additionally, since incumbent Alderman Russell withdrew his name from the ballot on the April 6 election day, only five candidates for Alderman remain, effectively negating a need for an election. Those remaining candidates are Byron Wells, Daniel Brown, Bobby Nestle and Ann Gendusa Smith who ran as Republicans and Kevin Tillman who ran as a Democrat.