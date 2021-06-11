June 11, 2021

Good Performance: Kason Davis retrieves his rope after competing in the calf roping event. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

Thunder in the Pearl Rodeo will be this weekend

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 11:12 am Friday, June 11, 2021

Pearl River County’s Thunder in the Pearl Rodeo will return this weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Event organizer Adrain Lumpkin said that last year the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but it returns this weekend.

“We invite everyone to come out and have a good time,” Lumpkin said.

The event will be held at the County Fairgrounds, located off of Highway 26 near Poplarville.

Each night will offer a variety of events including  barrel racing, bull riding, roping events and others.

A couple of entertainment acts will join the fold as well, including trick riders, wheelbarrow racing  and a rodeo clown.

While carnival rides will not be offered this time, a concession stand will be open during both nights of the event.

Lumpkin said he plans to have the carnival rides return when the next event is held in September.

Tickets for the rodeo are $10 for adults, $5 for students aged 6 to 12 and children 5 and younger get in free with a parent or adult.

