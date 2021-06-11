PRCC offering Commercial and Residential Construction Technology program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — In less than a year’s time you could join the local workforce with an abundance of job skills that could lead to a rewarding career.

Starting this fall semester, Pearl River Community College’s Forrest County Campus will begin offering a Commercial and Residential Construction Technology program.

The course is a 30-hour certificate program that can be completed in nine months.

The program is designed to prepare individuals for employment opportunities in commercial and residential building general maintenance and repairs. Content of the program includes federal, state and local codes.

In addition, basic maintenance of heating and cooling systems, electrical, plumbing, welding, and basic carpentry skills and fundamental craftwork are discussed.

“We will be training people to do maintenance on buildings, also people who can help contractors with new construction,” said Dr. James David Collum, PRCC’s Dean of Career and Technical Education at the FCC. “Local contractors cannot find enough qualified people to come in and help build the houses and commercial buildings to keep up with the demand in Hattiesburg right now, on top of all the schools and hospitals who need maintenance people.”

Classes will run from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, beginning Aug. 16, in the Career-Technical Building at the Forrest County Campus.

Said Dr. Collum, “We set the program to run in the evenings, so you can work during the day and then come to class.”

According to national data, graduates can expect to earn $35,000 – $45,000 on average annually.

“We talked to contractors, hotel managers, and apartment complex managers to gauge the need,” said Dr. Collum. “Everyone we talked to informed us of the shortage of workers who lacked the skills that this program will teach.”

Expert instructors will help also students develop the work ethic, teamwork, flexibility and communication skills employers are looking for.

“Pearl River is excited about the opportunity to offer this program to the Pine Belt. This field is in high demand and will provide great jobs for our students,” said Dr. Jana Causey, Vice President for the Forrest County Center, Allied Health and Nursing programs. “We are committed to offering programs that serve our community.”

For information about the PRCC program, call the Forrest County Center at 601-554-5505 or email jcollum@prcc.edu.