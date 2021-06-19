Poultry Processing Plant Manager Pleads Guilty to Harboring Illegal Alien

Jackson, Miss. – A Pelahatchie man pleaded guilty today to harboring an illegal alien, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Jack P. Staton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.

According to court documents, Salvador Delgado-Nieves, 58, of Pelahatchie, worked for Southern Knights Industrial Services as the manager at A&B Inc., a poultry processing plant in Pelahatchie. He was charged with aiding and abetting the harboring of an illegal alien for financial gain as a manager of the employee management company.

Delgado-Nieves pleaded guilty today and is scheduled for sentencing on September 15, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Murray is prosecuting the case.