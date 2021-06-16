Pearl River’s Alexa Beets earns Region 23 honor

By Dylan Dunaway

PRCC Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River women’s soccer’s Alexa Beets (Long Beach) added another honor to her collection recently after being selected to the All-Region 23 team.

The All-Region list came after Beets was named All-MACCC Second Team South Division just one day ago. She was also named All-MACJC after the 2019-2020 season.

As the Wildcat captain, Beets was a lockdown defender along the back of the formation.

The sophomore started all 14 games for a Pearl River team that finished with four clean sheets and allowed just 0.95 goals per game.

“Alexa has been a lot of fun to deal with over the last two years,” said coach Henrik Madsen. “She’s been a very important part of our team and was one of our captains. I thought she had a really good season and she was a big part as to why we were successful.

“I’m happy that she’s getting some recognition.”