Missing vehicle pulled from waters near I10

On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 9:46 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the 8 mile-marker in Hancock County. A 2006 Mazda M6 was located underwater by search and rescue divers. The Mazda, driven by Courtney Johnson, 34, of Madisonville, LA, was traveling east on I-10. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and entered the water on June 22, 2021. The car was then carried by the water current under the Interstate through a large box culvert and came to a final rest underwater on the right side of the roadway. The accident is currently under investigation by MHP.