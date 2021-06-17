M-Braves alum Kyle Muller promoted to Atlanta

PEARL, MS — The Atlanta Braves announced that M-Braves alum Kyle Muller had been promoted to the major league roster on Wednesday afternoon. Muller, a second-round selection of the Braves in 2016, made 27 starts for the M-Braves in 2018 and 2019, going 11-7 with a 3.14 ERA, posting 147 strikeouts in 140.2 innings pitched. He becomes the 151st M-Braves alum to go on to make a major league debut, since 2005.

This season with Triple-A Gwinnett, the Dallas, TX native is 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA over seven starts with 41 strikeouts and 19 walks. He has allowed one run or less in four of his last five starts. Muller replaces another 2019 M-Brave in Tucker Davidson on the Atlanta roster, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation.

Muller won his first four M-Braves starts at the end of 2018, and became the second Southern League pitcher and third in Double-A baseball to reach 100 strikeouts in 2019 on July 4. Muller’s season was cut short due to a calf injury, but the now 23-year-old still ranked among the Southern League leaders in starts (T-6th, 22), complete games (2nd, 2), and strikeouts (8th, 120). The Texas native finished the season 7-6 with a 3.14 ERA (39 ER/111.2 IP), 120 strikeouts, 68 walks, 1.33 WHIP, and .208 opponent’s batting average. Muller allowed just three runs over 33.1 innings pitched and five starts during May, going 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA, 11 walks, and 33 strikeouts.

Muller will be the sixth member of the 2019 Mississippi Braves roster to make their Major League debut since playing in Pearl. Muller joins Davidson, OF Cristian Pache, RHP Ian Anderson, RHP Jeremy Walker, and C William Contreras. Anderson is scheduled to pitch tonight for the Braves, against the Red Sox.

About the Mississippi Braves; Based in Pearl, MS since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural season, there have been 150 M-Braves go on to play in Major League Baseball, including Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur, Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel, Andrelton Simmons, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Max Fried, Mike Soroka, Austin Riley, Ian Anderson, Cristian Pache, and Ronald Acuña Jr. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in the MLB.