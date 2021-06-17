June 17, 2021

  • 90°

City of Picayune to offer sandbags tomorrow, June 18, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 3:36 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Residents of the city of Picayune can pick up sand bags from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 in preparation for the tropical weather system expected to hit the area sometime this weekend.

Up to 10 sand bags can be collected at the city barn, located at 309 Stephens Street during that time.

For more information call public works at 601-799-0602.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar