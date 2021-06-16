Bogalusa man dies in collision in Hancock County

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, at approximately 9:34 pm the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 603 in Hancock County. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Kebian Lewis, 44, of Bogalusa, LA, was traveling south on Highway 63. A 2008 International 740 Coast Electric utility truck was traveling north on Highway 603. Both vehicles made contact in the northbound lane. Kebian Lewis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.