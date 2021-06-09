Biloxi PD looking for alleged runaway juvenile

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to locate a reported missing person, runaway juvenile. Landon Kardell Hill, (age 13) pictured below, was reported by family members as a missing person, runaway juvenile on June 8, 2021. Family member(s) last saw Landon K. Hill on or about June 7, 2021 in the 100 block of Orchid St. Landon Hill is reported to be about 5-05” tall and reportedly weights 120-130 lbs. Landon Hill was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, black, white and red shoes.