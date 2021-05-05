May 5, 2021

William Cliff

Published 11:51 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Graveside funeral services for William Edward “Bill” Cliff, age 82, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman will officiate the service.

