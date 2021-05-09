WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine student chosen for Emerging Leader Institute

First-year student Victoria Ly of the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine has received an “Emerging Leader” scholarship from the American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation. One of only 30 medical students or residents chosen to receive the award from a nationwide applicant pool, Ly will take part in the Family Medicine Leads (FML) Emerging Leader Institute.

The FML Emerging Leader Institute’s goal is to increase the number of family medicine physicians and provide training for future leaders in this specialty.

“I’m honestly still pretty shocked by the selection! When I received their email, I had to read it four times to make sure it was addressed to me and wasn’t sent to me by mistake,” Ly said.

“It’s an honor to be seen, and invested in, as a person with the leadership potential to shape the future and health of my community and patients. I’m ready to get to work and learn from my mentor and fellow Emerging Leaders across the country to make a positive impact.”

Emerging Leader scholars will virtually attend the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) National Conference in July to learn more about family medicine, explore residency programs, make connections, and explore leadership opportunities with the AAFP Student and Resident Congress. After the AAFP conference, scholars will virtually attend workshops in three leadership tracks as a part of the Emerging Leader Institute.

During the yearlong program, scholars will develop and complete a leadership project for award opportunities. An AAFP family physician mentor will serve as a role model, provide monthly guidance, and offer support to each scholar.

“We are thrilled that student doctor Ly has been chosen for the FML Emerging Leader Institute,” said Dr. Melissa Stephens, associate dean of graduate medical education and population health.

“The program aligns beautifully with the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine’s mission to equip future family physicians and primary care leaders with the skills they will need to improve population health through value-based healthcare and community engagement.”

Stephens is also board president of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.