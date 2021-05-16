Volleyball Signs Five to Round Out 2021 Signing Class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Miss head volleyball coach Stephanie Radecki has announced the signing of five newcomers this spring. The group joins November signee Cara Atkinson (Gardendale, Ala.) for the 2021 season, Radecki’s fourth at the helm.

Arianna Barksdale (OH / 6-0 / RS So. / Chula Vista, Calif. / Akron)

Barksdale redshirted her first season at Akron before seeing action in 11 matches this past spring, all in league play. She had eight kills on 38 attacks to go with 12 blocks. Prior to that, she was an All-League and All-Academic honoree at Steele Canyon Charter School. Her grandfather, Don Barksdale, was an All-American basketball player at UCLA and the first Black member of the U.S. Olympic basketball team and NBA All-Star.

Radecki: “Arianna comes from an athletically gifted family that understands how to succeed at the collegiate level. She is a dynamic and strong athlete and our staff is excited to train her in the middle.”

Izzy Kronenberg (RS / 6-0 / Fr. / Ankeny, Iowa / Dowling Catholic HS)

Kronenberg was the fifth-ranked prospect in Iowa by MaxPreps.com. She was also an All-District honoree. The left-handed, right-side hitter helped Dowling Catholic to the Final Four of the state’s largest class and had standout performances at the Nebraska Top 250.

Radecki: “We are excited to add another lefty to our roster. It definitely provides us with a different look and dimension to our right side depth. She has size and is athletic. Izzy is also a multi-sport high school athlete with a track and field background. During the recruiting process, we could only get her on the phone at 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. at night because she has so many responsibilities and activities, that is when you know the strength of her work ethic and commitment.”

Reagan Leinen (OH/RS / 6-0 / RS Fr. / Amarillo, Texas / Houston Baptist)

Redshirted her first season before producing a solid campaign this spring. She had eight matches of double-digit kills, all against Southland opponents, to go with 19 blocks. Leinen recorded a season-high 17 in a March 13 win over Central Arkansas as well. At Tascosa High School, she was the District 2-6A Outstanding Hitter and an All-State honoree in addition to several academic achievements.

Radecki: “Reagan has been trained by several highly successful coaches. She brings experience and power to the pin. Similar to Arianna, she has family that has excelled in college athletics and understands the commitment and discipline it takes to succeed at this level. Reagan gives us depth at both pin positions and has the ability to make an immediate impact.”

Kallie Siebrasse (OH / 5-10 / Fr. / DeKalb, Ill. / DeKalb HS)

Siebrasse was an All-Area selection, and this past year she had 48 kills and 62 digs (second in the DVC) to go with 17 aces. The All-Conference selection was also credited by head coach Nicole Lambert for providing offense even on the back row. She was also active on the track and field team, competing in sprints, hurdles and long jump.

Radecki: “Kallie is one of our three true freshmen. She is a multi-sport high school athlete. Kallie played for a strong club program and when you hear from her club coach that she is the hardest worker in the gym, that is the type of player we want in our program.”

Mia Wesley (OH / 6-0 / So. / Orem, Utah / University of Portland)

Wesley wasted no time making a name for herself on the collegiate scene, earning West Coast Conference Honorable-Mention accolades this spring as a freshman. She was ninth in the league with 3.62 kills per set (217 overall), and her 30 kills in a dramatic win over Santa Clara tied for a conference-wide season-high. Wesley had five double-doubles (kills and digs) to go with a season-high 13 aces.

Radecki: “Mia put up great numbers as a true freshman at Portland. She produced against high-level DI opponents. She is a competitive, driven, and determined athlete. It is no coincidence that Mia also has family that has excelled collegiately and professionally in athletics. It was clear to us from the first conversation we had, Mia is someone that can help our program be successful.”

Cara Atkinson (MB / 6-2 / Fr. / Gardendale, Ala. / Athens Renaissance School)

Atkinson, the team’s lone fall signee, produced 325 kills and a .596 hitting percentage as a senior to go with 195 aces and blocks (3.0 per set). She also competed for the Southern Performance Volleyball Academy on the club circuit.

Radecki: “We are obviously very excited to finally get Cara on campus this fall. She has great size and speed. Adding Cara and Arianna to our already strong middle attack will be a huge asset for our team.”