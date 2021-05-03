Vancleave man dies in fatal crash
On Saturday, May 1, 2021, at approximately 10:40 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on MS Highway 57 in Jackson County. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Gordon Gill, 63, of Vancleave MS, was traveling north on Highway 57. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Gordon Gill received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
You Might Like
Today is May 3, 2021
Paranormal Day Haunted castles across the globe Haunted buildings tend to garner more attention around Halloween. Some people believe in... read more