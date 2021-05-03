Vancleave man dies in fatal crash

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, at approximately 10:40 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on MS Highway 57 in Jackson County. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Gordon Gill, 63, of Vancleave MS, was traveling north on Highway 57. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Gordon Gill received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.