Slidell Memorial Hospital selects Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Slidell, La. – Slidell Memorial Hospital (SMH) has selected Kimberly Walker as Chief Nursing Officer and Patrick Bolander as Chief Financial Officer.

In the role of Chief Nursing Officer, Walker will manage SMH’s nursing operations, including evaluations, strategy and implementation, care delivery and daily activities, in order to provide excellent service and quality care to all patients. Walker began her role on May 3.

Walker most recently served as the Chief Nursing Office since 2018 at St. Joseph Hospital in Tucson, Ariz. Under Walker’s leadership in Tucson, the hospital accomplished the implementation of a virtual patient sitter platform, reduction of overall nurse employee turnover, and developed a successful nursing shared governance program led by unit-based councils.

“I am excited to begin this new journey, and I hope to make a positive impact on not only my fellow team members but the community as a whole,” said Walker. “I pride myself on building and uniting teams, and putting the needs of my team and community first. My nursing career has been dedicated to creating high-quality patient outcomes, and developing the next generation of healthcare providers. That’s what I hope to do here at Slidell Memorial.”

“Walker brings a wealth of experience to SMH, and I am confident she will continue to strengthen the role of our nurses in providing exceptional patient care,” said Sandy Badinger, Chief Executive Officer of SMH and Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore. “We look forward to seeing the positive changes Walker will make for our nurses and the patients in our community.”

Walker earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Millersville University, as well as a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, and she is currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration program at Grand Canyon University.

Prior to her work at St. Joseph, Walker served as Administrative Director in large for profit and not-for-profit hospital systems. Walker has several years of experience leading Perioperative Services, along with designing and relocating a state-of-the-art operating theater.

Bolander stepped into this new role of Chief Financial Officer on March 1. Under terms of the Joint Operating Agreement between SMH and Ochsner Health, Bolander is now the CFO of the Slidell division, including SMH, Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore and related clinics and outpatient facilities. In this position, Bolander will report to Badinger.

Bolander most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at HighPoint Health Systems (LifePoint), a 4-hospital system in Gallatin, Tenn.

“I have already learned so much from the Slidell Memorial and Ochsner – Northshore teams,” said Bolander. “I look forward to helping further improve the quality of healthcare for the Slidell community, supporting our caregivers and ensuring our position for growth to continue to meet the health needs of the region.”

“Bolander’s vast experience working collaboratively with multiple healthcare facilities is a benefit to his new role as Slidell Division CFO,” said Badinger. “We are confident in his abilities to help lead SMH and Ochsner – Northshore as we begin new construction and growth this year.”

Bolander earned a Master of Business Administration degree from East Tennessee State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Indiana State University.

Prior to his work at HighPoint, Bolander was also CFO at East Cooper Medical Center (Tenet Health) in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; Indiana University Health (Methodist & University Hospitals) in Indianapolis; Johnson City Medical Center (Mountain States Health Alliance) in Johnson City, Tenn.; and other hospitals in Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia. Patrick has also worked as Controller at HCA hospitals and Central Business Office in Florida.