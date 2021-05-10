Sheriff’s department arrests several for drug offenses

Several suspects were arrested for drug related offenses by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 6, narcotics detectives were looking for 47-year-old Carl Lamont Jenkins, at his home located at 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. A2 to serve him with outstanding warrants, said Sheriff David Allison. He said the warrants were for contempt of court for previous arrests of trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of sale of a controlled substance.

While looking for him, they received information that Jenkins was possibly at a casino in Hancock County. Since he was out of their jurisdiction, the detectives reached out to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department to request assistance.

Both agencies then went to the area where Jenkins was suspected to be and taken into custody.

On April 13, patrol deputies were sent to the home of 47-year-old Michael Holmes Jr., located at 1 K.T. Lane, Carriere in response to a domestic violence situation.

While at the home, the deputies could smell the odor of marijuana in the home, leading to narcotics detectives being called out. A search warrant was obtained for the home and inside the detectives found a number of marijuana plants that were part of a sophisticated indoor growing operation, Allison said.

Marijuana plant trimmings and other equipment associated with growing the plant were seized, and Holmes was allowed to go to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the domestic violence incident. A warrant was issued for his arrest, which will be served upon his release from the hospital, Allison said.

On April 15, detectives and agents with the Mississippi Department of Corrections went to the home of 58-year-old James T. Henry, located at 227 Whitesand Road., Poplarville, to serve a probation violation warrant.

Henry was seen outside the home when the law enforcement personnel arrived. A search of his person conducted during the arrest located methamphetamine. Since the MDOC agents were there to conduct a home inspection, they found 41-year-old Shonna Sones inside, who also had methamphetamine on her person, Allison said.

A search of the home and vehicles on the property located more methamphetamine in a vehicle, and paraphernalia associated with the sale of methamphetamine, such as scales, Allison said.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and Henry was additionally arrested for the probation warrant.