Pearl River falls to No. 10 Jones College
ELLISVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team fell on the road Thursday night to rival No. 10 Jones College 2-0.
“I thought they battled to the very end and made a push at the end to get a goal or two,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “Jones’ keeper made some really good saves. Overall I’m proud of the girls.”
Jones (7-1 overall, 5-1 MACCC) took the lead in the 25th minute to make it 1-0 and took that lead into the half.
The Wildcats had a couple close calls to tie the game up.
Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs) almost scored for the Wildcats (4-3-2 overall, 3-2-1) on a free kick but the Jones goalkeeper was able to jump up and snag the ball.
The Wildcats also came close on a header from the left side but it just missed.
Jones added to its lead in the 74th minute to make it 2-0.
The Wildcats were unable to net a goal in regulation and ultimately fell 2-0.
UP NEXT
The Wildcats return to Poplarville Tuesday night when they take on Southwest at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on PRCCMedia.com/gold and on PRCC’s Roku Channel
