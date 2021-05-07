Pearl River drops close contest to Co-Lin

FULTON, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team dropped an offensive struggle to Copiah-Lincoln Wednesday night in the first round of the MACCC in Fulton.

“I thought the girls fought hard tonight,” head coach Christie Meeks said. “I thought our energy was through the roof as well. We had a few missed opportunities with the bases-loaded and runners in scoring position. We have to take advantage of those things.”

The Wildcats (27-14) played a closely contested game throughout with the Wolves (28-7) and at one point looked poised to take the lead in the top of the fourth inning with the bases loaded but unfortunately struck out.

Co-Lin took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after a single and a Wildcat error.

The Wildcats almost loaded the bases in the top of the seventh but a great play from the Co-Lin shortstop to secure the ball ended the game.

Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy) had a great game for the Wildcats. The freshman limited Co-Lin to six hits while striking out 10. Both Co-Lin runs were unearned.

“Hannah threw a fantastic game out there tonight,” Meeks said.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will return to action Thursday at 2:30 to take on Hinds in the losers bracket of the tournament. The game will be live-streamed on LetsGoICCTV.com.

“We’re gonna come back tomorrow, refocus and take it one game at a time,” Meeks said.