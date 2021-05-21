Ole Miss Volleyball Inks Three for Fall of 2021

OXFORD, Miss.— With the spring signing period underway, head coach Kayla Banwarth has announced the addition of three new Rebels to the 2021 roster. Ole Miss continues to build heading into the second season of the Banwarth era, adding two freshmen and a transfer to the squad.

“I am thrilled to be adding these outstanding young women to our roster. All three are of very high character and are extremely hard workers, two reasons that I believe they will impact the culture of Ole Miss volleyball the minute they set foot on campus,” said Banwarth.

“They are very talented volleyball players from three of the most prominent clubs in the country and they will without a doubt raise the level of play in our gym.”

Katie Corelli

OH | Kaysville, Utah. | Davis High School

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-year captain at Davis High School … Finished her high school career with 1,221 digs … Racked up 494 kills as a senior, hitting at a .267 clip and added 348 kills … Named 6A second-team all-state twice … Earned academic all-state honors.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Todd and Valerie Corelli … Born October 22, 2002 … Has three siblings, sisters Jessica and Madelyn and brother Bryan … Father Todd played basketball at BYU … Plans on majoring in chemistry with the goal of becoming a chemist and conducting research treatments for Alzheimer’s.

Hayden McGee

OH | Dacula, Ga. | Hebron Christian/Chattanooga

PRIOR TO OLE MISS: Started in five matches, appearing in eight, as a freshman at Chattanooga … Three matches with 10 plus kills … Career-high 14 kills against North Alabama (1/22/21) … Recorded two double-doubles on the year … Averaged 2.10 kills per set.

HIGH SCHOOL: Led Hebron to the Class A (Private) State Title as a senior … Tallied 525 kills, 327 digs and 43 service aces in her senior season … Named the 2019 Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA/A Private Player of the Year.

PERSONAL: Daughter of John and Kelly McGee … Has one brother, Chase … Plans on majoring in integrated marketing communications.

Charlotte Rodgers

MB | Warrenton, Va. | Highland School

HIGH SCHOOL: Named Second Team all Delaney Athletic Conference freshman through junior year … Member of the VISAAb State runner up team at Paul VI in 2018 … Affiliated with Metro Volleyball Club of D.C.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Tom and Wendy Rodgers … Born May 22, 2003 … Has two siblings, sister Maddie and brother, Luke … Plans on majoring in psychology with the goal of becoming a therapist for military veterans suffering from PTSD.

