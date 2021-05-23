Ole Miss Hoops to Compete in 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will be one of eight teams competing in the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, the tournament and ESPN Events jointly announced Thursday afternoon. The Rebels will play games at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina on November 18, 19 and 21.

Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, St. Bonaventure, Temple and West Virginia will join Ole Miss in the regular season tournament. The bracket will be released closer to the season.

“We are excited to join another outstanding field at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic,” said head coach Kermit Davis . “Full of future NCAA Tournament teams, it’s always been one of the premier MTEs (multiple-team events) in college basketball.”

The Rebels have advanced to the championship games of both regular season tournaments under Davis. Ole Miss was a finalist in the 2018 Emerald Coast Classic as well as the 2019 NIT Tip-Off with victories over Baylor and Penn State, respectively. The Rebels were set to play in the 2020 Cayman Islands Classic before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ole Miss is no stranger to the Charleston Classic, having participated in the 2015 tournament and going 1-2 over the trio of contests.

Tickets will be available for purchase following the announcement of the complete tournament schedule later this summer. In the meantime, fans can secure up to $25 off each all-tournament ticket by signing up for the pre-sale at www.charlestonclassic.com.

