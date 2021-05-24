MHP worked fatal crash in Jackson County Sunday
On Sunday, May 23, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County. A 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Justus Bailey, 25, of Pascagoula, MS, was traveling West on I-10. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree. Justus Bailey received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
You Might Like
Hancock County School District responds to complaints about Hancock Middle School’s yearbook content
By Sea Coast Echo staff Parents of students at Hancock Middle School on Monday expressed their outrage on Facebook over this... read more