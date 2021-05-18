Joshua Bromen appointed as director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center

JACKSON, MS – Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Joshua Bromen

to Director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center (MSAIC), also known as the Fusion

Center. As a division within the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, MSAIC provides

Mississippi with a centralized location for the gathering, analysis, and sharing of information from

local, state, tribal, and federal resources to prevent criminal activity.

Bromen is a seasoned law enforcement officer with 13 years of service with the Gulfport Police

Department. He obtained the rank of Commander of Professional Standards and served as the

supervisor of Public Information, Community Relations, and the Patrol, Traffic, and Support

Divisions. In addition, he served as a SWAT Crisis Negotiator, Accident Reconstructionist, and

member of the Gulfport Police Department Diversity and Community Outreach team.

Bromen has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He also holds a Master’s Degree in

Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego. He is a graduate

of the FBI Mississippi Regional Command College and the FBI National Academy (Session 275).

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the dedicated men and women of the

Mississippi Analysis and Information Center,” said Director Joshua Bromen. “We will continue to

enhance the exchange of information between MSAIC and local, state, tribal, and federal partners

to ensure a safer Mississippi. I would like to remind the citizens of Mississippi that no piece of

information is too small and, most importantly, if you see something, say something.”

“Director Bromen’s law enforcement experience makes him an excellent addition to the

Mississippi Analysis and Information Center,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Under his

leadership, MSAIC will continue to assist the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security in crime

prevention efforts, including acts of terrorism and other threats to public safety.”