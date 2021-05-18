Joshua Bromen appointed as director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center
JACKSON, MS – Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Joshua Bromen
to Director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center (MSAIC), also known as the Fusion
Center. As a division within the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, MSAIC provides
Mississippi with a centralized location for the gathering, analysis, and sharing of information from
local, state, tribal, and federal resources to prevent criminal activity.
Bromen is a seasoned law enforcement officer with 13 years of service with the Gulfport Police
Department. He obtained the rank of Commander of Professional Standards and served as the
supervisor of Public Information, Community Relations, and the Patrol, Traffic, and Support
Divisions. In addition, he served as a SWAT Crisis Negotiator, Accident Reconstructionist, and
member of the Gulfport Police Department Diversity and Community Outreach team.
Bromen has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He also holds a Master’s Degree in
Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego. He is a graduate
of the FBI Mississippi Regional Command College and the FBI National Academy (Session 275).
“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the dedicated men and women of the
Mississippi Analysis and Information Center,” said Director Joshua Bromen. “We will continue to
enhance the exchange of information between MSAIC and local, state, tribal, and federal partners
to ensure a safer Mississippi. I would like to remind the citizens of Mississippi that no piece of
information is too small and, most importantly, if you see something, say something.”
“Director Bromen’s law enforcement experience makes him an excellent addition to the
Mississippi Analysis and Information Center,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Under his
leadership, MSAIC will continue to assist the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security in crime
prevention efforts, including acts of terrorism and other threats to public safety.”
