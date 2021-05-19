Five LSU Seniors Announce Return for 2022

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark announced that seniors Reagan Campbell , Bridget Dean , Sami Durante , Christina Desiderio and Sarah Edwards will return to compete for a fifth season.

All seniors from a year ago were granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA due to COVID-19. Olivia Gunter elected not to use her extra year. The Mandeville, Louisiana, native graduated in May.

“We are so glad these five have chosen to return,” Clark said. “ Olivia Gunter and her daily presence will be dearly missed, but we are thrilled to have these five returning. There is no doubt that the progress of the underclassmen this year combined with the experience of these seniors will be a great combination for success.”

The senior class brings a wealth of experience to the 2022 team. The group boasts more than 50 meets over the last four seasons. Campbell, Durante, Desiderio and Edwards have all earned All-America honors at LSU. Dean has been a large part of LSU’s success on beam with a hit routine in all 12 of the Tigers’ meets this year.

The group of five will make of one of the most talented teams in the country. LSU also returns outstanding all-around performers Kiya Johnson , Alyona Shchennikova and Haleigh Bryant . Johnson was named the SEC Specialist of the Year in 2021. Bryant won the 2021 NCAA vault title and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Kai Rivers will be healthy and back in the LSU lineup after rupturing her Achilles in the fall. Sierra Ballard , Chase Brock , All-America Olivia Dunne and SEC champion Elena Arenas also bring valuable experience for the Tigers.

Clark will also welcome a talented freshman class in August with Aleah Finnegan, Kaytlyn Johnson and Tori Tatum set to join the Purple and Gold.

