Ema Fortenberry was born Jan. 16, 1931 in Picayune, MS., to the late Rev. Willie Servick and Mrs. Willa Servick. She was one of 10 siblings, four boys and six girls. Ema married Hollis Fortenberry Sr., on April 6, 1951 and was married for 54 years. She was an active, dedicated, lifetime member of The Greater Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, member of the Galaedas for 62 years, Sunday School Teacher, Eastern Star and served in the capacity of mother of many young children and young adults. She loved her church family and always inspired her family in a loving positive, supportive gesture. She was employed 25 years with Mississippi for Progress, after 25 years of teaching, she retired to spend valuable time with her husband and family.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, she departed this life to her Heavenly Home. Preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Fortenberry Sr., daughter Gail Fortenberry Simmons, parents Rev. and Mrs. Willie Servick, nine siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Faith (Curtis Jr.) Jackson, four sons, Hollis Fortenberry Jr., Kennth (Sandy) Fortenberry, all of Picayune, MS., Marty (Elia) Fortenberry, of Jackson, MS., Jeffery Fortenberry, of Meridian, MS., eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends, host of nieces and nephews and special friend, Mrs. Mary Helen Richardson, and Greater Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Family.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, walk through viewing, from 5 p.m., until 7 p.m., Family hours from 3 p.m., until 4 p.m., at Greater Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., in Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.