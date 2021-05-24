DSC Dredge, LLC Expands Leadership Team with Key New Hires

RESERVE, LOUISIANA

DSC Dredge, LLC, a global leader in the dredge manufacturing industry, announced the appointment of two key new hires to their corporate leadership team in early 2021.

Justin Lasseigne joins DSC as Corporate HSE Manager, with the core responsibility of overseeing DSC’s HSE program for all three fabrication facilities, corporate offices, design center and field team. Justin brings close to a decade of targeted experience in the health and safety field supporting and managing various programs from a wide range of operations, including maritime, manufacturing, offshore and contract service providers throughout the gulf coast and southeast region. Prior to coming to DSC, he served in a key HSE leadership role with Sodexo Energy and Resources that supported both upstream and downstream operations with over 500 employees. Justin currently possesses an occupational safety specialist certification and uses the learnings from it daily. By occupying jobs in such diverse work environments, Justin utilizes past experience in-line with regulatory guidelines and his own education to ensure the safest and most efficient work environment possible at DSC.

Darren Cruz joins DSC as Corporate Quality Assurance Manager, with a central responsibility for maintaining and implementing best practices across DSC’s Quality Management System. In this role, Darren will oversee all areas of quality for the entire DSC organization including compliance, systems, training, corrective action, and inspections through the entire fabrication process. Cruz started his journey into the QA/QC world over a decade ago in a fabrication shop building AP 1000 structural modules for two nuclear power plants. It was in this environment that he learned the importance of attention to detail in the trade. Adding to his Q.A. expertise Darren holds certifications in VT (Visual Testing), PT (Liquid Particle Testing), MT (Magnetic Particle Testing), and UT (Ultrasonic Testing).

“We’re thrilled to have both Justin and Darren join the team. These additions are part of our ongoing focus to develop a world-class team to build upon current successes while continuing to cultivate future growth and opportunities,” said Christina Bolling, VP & Chief Administrative Officer. “They’re seasoned pros who have earned solid reputations and will provide both our internal and external clients with the competitive advantage they deserve.”

DSC is a global leader in the dredge manufacturing industry, engineering superior customized dredging solutions to meet specific application needs, while continuing to exceed customer expectations. DSC Dredge designs and manufactures high quality, durable cutter suction dredges. At DSC Dredge, we help customers make THE RIGHT CHOICE. Quality, Innovation, Service, Commitment and Customization are key DSC attributes which explain why customers choose to work with DSC. DSC Dredge operates from three manufacturing facilities located in Reserve, LA, Poplarville, MS, and Greenbush, MI. For more information about the company and its products, services and customized solutions, please visit www.dscdredge.com and follow us on Social Media.