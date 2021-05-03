Bond, Stringer win match at nationals

No. 13 Mississippi Gulf Coast added another main draw win Sunday at the NJCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship in Mesa, Ariz, with Kaylen Bond and Anna Stringer exacting some revenge.

The No. 2 doubles team beat East Central’s Sara Cline and Anna Moore 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

“They lost to that team twice in the regular season, so it’s cool for them to get that win,” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn said. “They played clean. When they lose, they’re making unforced errors and not finishing points. Today, Anna was a beast at the net. Kaylen missed one ball the entire match, I think. I’m super impressed with them.”

The Stone County duo continued a trend of Gulf Coast players playing their best matches of the season in Arizona. The Bulldogs won three main draw matches on the first day Saturday, and the Bond-Stringer victory was a three-pointer. They’ll play the tournament’s two-seed Monday afternoon.

Gulf Coast has four other matches to play Monday, all in the backdraw. Bond has a No. 3 singles match, and Tia Topps (So., Grenada/Grenada) and Ashley Chelette (Fr., Vancleave/Vancleave) have a No. 3 doubles match as well as their respective Nos. 6 and 6 singles contests.

NJCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship

Mesa Tennis Center

Mesa, Arizona

May 1-5 (all times CT)

Sunday Results

Main Draw

Doubles

No. 1: (7) Lou De Freitas Bonet-Kia Carvalho-Landell (SC Florida) def. Krissy Georgieva-Kasey Kent (GC), 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Kaylen Bond-Anna Stringer (GC) def. Sara Cline-Anna Moore (East Central), 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Lorena Torrico-Saskia Vogelzang (Seward) def. Tia Topps-Ashley Chelette (GC), 6-3, 6-1

Singles

No. 1: (6) Alexandra Abyasova (Barton) def. Krissy Georgieva (GC), 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: (1) Lauren Anzalotta (Tyler) def. Kasey Kent (GC), 6-0, 6-0

Backdraw

Singles

No. 4: Cameron Jackson (USC Sumter) def. Anna Stringer (GC), walkover

Monday Schedule

Main Draw

Doubles

No. 2: Kaylen Bond-Anna Stringer (GC) vs. (2) Magda Tuells-Isadora Oliveira (Hillsborough), 6:30 p.m.

Backdraw

Doubles

No. 3: Tia Topps-Ashley Chelette (GC) vs. A Johnson-B Chism (Jones), 5 p.m.

Singles

No. 3: Kaylen Bond (GC) vs. Madison Shows (Co-Lin), 10:30 a.m.

No. 5: Tia Topps (GC) vs. Myesha Nealon (Hinds), 11 a.m.

No. 6: Ashley Chelette (GC) vs. Tara Trammel (Wallace State), noon

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.