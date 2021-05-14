May 14, 2021

Birth announcements gathered on May 13, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 2:47 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

Miranda Nicole Lewis Anderson and Shawn Lee Anderson Sr. of Bay St. Louis, announce the birth of their son, Kaisen John Lee Anderson, born April 27, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

 

Kayleigh Nicole Smith and Tyler Andrew Smith of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Maverick Arthur Smith, born May 4, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

