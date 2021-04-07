Unofficial results of primary election for City Council 2021
Results so far are included below. They will be updated as the night progresses. Results from available precincts are listed below.
Precinct 2
Mayor
Jim Luke : 130
Tammy Valente : 29
Leaverne Guy 94
Councilor Precinct 2
Terrilyn Griffin : 84
Dimitri Johnson : 7
Precinct 3
Mayoral candidates.
Leaverne Guy :
Jim Luke : 63
Tammy Valente : 46
Councilor Precinct 3
Jan Miller Stevens : 92
David Smith :
Precinct 4
Mayor
Jim Luke : 36
Tammy Valente : 15
Leaverne Guy : 213
Councilor Precinct 4
Vernon Robinson : 89
Larry Breland 173
Precinct 5
Mayor
Leaverne Guy :
Jim Luke : 222
Tammy Valente : 156
Councilor Precinct 5
Frank Ford : 222
Larry Cagle : 123
Robert May : 30
