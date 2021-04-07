Unofficial results of primary election for City Council 2021

Results so far are included below. They will be updated as the night progresses. Results from available precincts are listed below.

Precinct 2

Mayor

Jim Luke : 130

Tammy Valente : 29

Leaverne Guy 94

Councilor Precinct 2

Terrilyn Griffin : 84

Dimitri Johnson : 7

Precinct 3

Mayoral candidates.

Leaverne Guy :

Jim Luke : 63

Tammy Valente : 46

Councilor Precinct 3

Jan Miller Stevens : 92

David Smith :

Precinct 4

Mayor

Jim Luke : 36

Tammy Valente : 15

Leaverne Guy : 213

Councilor Precinct 4

Vernon Robinson : 89

Larry Breland 173

Precinct 5

Mayor

Leaverne Guy :

Jim Luke : 222

Tammy Valente : 156

Councilor Precinct 5

Frank Ford : 222

Larry Cagle : 123

Robert May : 30