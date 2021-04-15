Troopers work fatal accident on I-59 involving Louisiana man

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at approximately 10:50 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County. A 2006 Infiniti G35 driven by Mark Harris, 41, of Monroe, LA was stopped on the shoulder of I-59 south. A 2016 Chevrolet 2500 truck driven by Simon Morley, 54, of Cumming, GA was traveling south on I-59. Both vehicles made contact on the shoulder of I-59. Mark Harris received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.