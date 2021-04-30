On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Roy D’Arcangelo, Jr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 73. On November 10, 1947, Roy was born in New Orleans, LA, to Roy and Elma D’Arcangelo.

He became a police officer for the New Orleans Police Department at 19 years old and joined the Army National Guard shortly after.

On February 26, 1972, he married Catherine Marie D’Arcangelo. They raised two sons, Roy and Brian.

Roy was a natural tinker, often talking about how he and his friends took apart and rebuilt their cars just for fun. He redesigned computer circuit boards, built and repaired computers and fixed everything needing repair in his home. No repairman required!

His passions included antique trains, target shooting, fishing, water skiing and camping. He loved enjoying his home and property and spending time with family and friends. He was known for his sense of humor and kind and compassionate spirit.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Sr.; and his stepfather, Ted.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cathy, his two children Roy and Brian, his grandchildren Nicholas, Madilyn, Addisyn and Dominic, his mother, Elma, and his brother Glen. A memorial service, officiated by Father Bernie Papania, will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at McDonald Funeral Home located at 401 W. Canal St., Picayune, MS., at 10 a.m.

Obituary, register book and driving directions are on the internet, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.