We would like to share with friends, neighbors, and family that Richie Hobson Lee 59, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington. Richie Lee was born September 13, 1961 in Picayune, Mississippi. He was born to Carol Ann Michot Lee and the late Richie James Lee. He had a great sense of humor, an easy-going personality and an open-minded nature that enabled him to make friends easily. He was well liked, very respected and always happy to lend a helping hand to anyone. Richie devoted his life to his family and friends. Blessed are those who knew him. He enjoyed a large variety of music. He loved to play the guitar, go hunting, fishing and ride dirt bikes. His career began decades ago finishing sheet rock, painting and carpentry work with his dad and brother. Richie's absence leaves a tremendous loss in the lives of family members and many dear friends. Richie is survived by his wife Lynn Lee of 27 years, mother, Carol A. Lee, daughter, Kristina Lee Rendall and her husband Manuel Rendall, daughter, Keisha Olson and husband John Olson. He has four grandchildren, Ashton and Kylie Rendall and Kelsie and Danielle Bauer. He has one brother Tommy Lee, sister Sherry Danna, and her husband Glen Danna. He is the son of the late Richard (Richie) James Lee. Richie has a lot of loving family members and friends. Our family would like to thank the employees that have assisted with his care at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, St. Tammany and Ochsner Cancer center and St. Tammany home health care. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, April 16, 2021 in the Chapel of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. We ask that you respectfully wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, Richie would like for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.