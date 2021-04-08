Paving to begin on Memorial Boulevard starting Sunday night
The following is a statement from the city of Picayune
“Street paving will begin for Memorial Blvd. on Sunday Night (April 11th) starting at 7:00pm – 5:00am nightly until work is complete. Please use caution and drive slow in construction areas. We appreciate your patience.”
