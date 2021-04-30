April 30, 2021

Nora Hinton

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 9:35 am Friday, April 30, 2021

Funeral Services for Nora T. Hinton, age 89, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Burgetown Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. R.T. Buckley will officiate the service.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

