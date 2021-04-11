No. 4 Hosts Final Home Event with the Battle on the Bayou

BATON ROUGE – The No. 4 LSU Beach Volleyball team will close out its home schedule this weekend with the Battle on the Bayou as the Tigers welcome Spring Hill, Central Arkansas, New Orleans, Texas A&M-Kingsville and Louisiana Monroe into their home sand.

“One of the things that came out of last weekend (in California) is the understanding we can be better with our consistency,” said head coach Russell Brock . “It doesn’t matter if who’s on the other side of the net. Being able to control our side more consistently at a higher level, I think is always a challenge. We’re looking for a great result from every pair, every time we step in the sand no matter who’s playing.”

The Tigers will close out their regular season schedule next weekend in Gulf Shores for four matches in a tournament hosted by Florida State before the CCSA Tournament. The NCAA Championship Tournament will take place from May 7-9.

LSU is allowing limited general admission vouchers for each individual match. Vouchers will be available an hour and a half prior to the start of each given match and will be on a first come first serve basis on the south side of LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. Each fan is limited to one voucher and must be present in order to receive it.

On Friday LSU will host Spring Hill at 1:30 p.m. CT and Central Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s schedule has the Tigers slated to play New Orleans at 10:20 a.m., TAMUK at 2:20 p.m. and ULM at 7:40 p.m. Each match will take place with all five main courts playing at once. Cox Sports Television will broadcast every match on Friday. The weekend’s full schedule is listed below.

Battle on the Bayou Schedule

Friday, April 9

ULM vs. UNO at Noon

SHC at LSU at 1:30 p.m.

TAMUK vs. UCA at 3 p.m.

SHC vs. ULM at 4:30 p.m.

TAMUK vs. UNO at 6 p.m.

UCA at LSU at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

SHC vs. UCA at 9 a.m.

UNO at LSU at 10:20 a.m.

ULM vs. TAMUK at 11:30 a.m.

UNO vs. SHC at 1 p.m.

TAMUK at LSU at 2:20 p.m.

UCA vs. ULM at 3:40 p.m.

TAMUK vs. SHC at 5 p.m.

UCA vs. UNO at 6:20 p.m.

ULM at LSU at 7:40 p.m.

After the final match on Saturday LSU will honor its 11 seniors, a class that has been critical to LSU Beach Volleyball’s rise. All six of LSU’s players who were seniors last year received an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 season being shortened and all decided to return for one last go – Claire Coppola , Taryn Kloth , Jess Lansman , Kristen Nuss , Olivia Ordonez and Toni Rodriguez . The five others are in what was always scheduled to be their final season – Tatum Ballard , Nicole Decker , Hunter Domanski , Grace Morgan and Kahlee York .

“They are all so unique and have all brought so many different things to help us be right now,” Brock said of the senior class. “It’s hard to even encapsulate how they’ve impacted our program from four, five, six years ago until now.”

Members of this senior class have led LSU to new heights in the sand. Some of them have been here since the 2017 season which coincides with LSU’s rise. That was the first season the Tigers made it to the NCAA Championship Tournament and would do the same the following two years, reaching the semi-finals for the first time in 2019. The Tigers were on track to go back to Gulf Shores for a fourth straight year in 2020 as they were ranked No. 1 in the country when the season was called to a halt due to the pandemic.