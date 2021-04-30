Natchez Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon Under Project EJECT

Jackson, Miss – A Natchez man pleaded guilty today to possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Albert Burnell Chatman, 26, pled guilty to house burglary on May 20, 2019, in Adams County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 7 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, but those 7 years were suspended, and Chatman was ordered to supervised probation. On July 24, 2019, Chatman’s truck was searched by his probation officer and a Glock handgun was found. On June 10, 2020, Chatman was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Chatman is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29, 2021, and faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections, Natchez Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry, and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.