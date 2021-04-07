Mississippi State Falls In Midweek Matchup At Southeastern Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. – Mississippi State’s softball team dropped a midweek make-up game on Monday afternoon, losing, 6-4, at Southeastern Louisiana.

The Bulldogs (18-15, 0-9 SEC) scored three runs in the first two innings but were matched on the scoreboard by the Lions. Southeastern then plated a pair of runs on just one hit in the third and added an insurance run in the fifth. Fa Leilua hit a solo home run in the seventh.

“We talk a lot about the little things and giving extra opportunities,” head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “The amount of freebies today is what did us in. We’ve got to do a much better job moving forward of limiting the extra chances and opportunities up and down the lineup.”

The Lions (21-13, 10-2 Southland) made the most of their free bases. Southeastern walked six times, stole four bases and had the help of four Bulldog errors. Only three of the Lions runs were earned.

State’s first three batters reached to open the game with Chloe Malau’ulu and Mia Davidson hitting back-to-back doubles. Davidson scored on a single from Fa Leilua. Brylie St. Clair drew a leadoff walk in the second and eventually scored on Malau’ulu’s second double of the day.

Grace Fagan threw 3.2 innings in relief and struck out five while allowing one run.

Quick Hitters

Mia Davidson – Drove in a run with a double … Added a single to go 2-for-4 … Caught a runner stealing with a back pick to second.

Fa Leilua – Was 3-for-3 with two singles and a solo home run … Drove in two runs … Homer was the 61st of her career and her 42nd at MSU … Now two home runs shy of second in MSU history.

Chloe Malau’ulu – Hit doubles in her first two at-bats … Drove in a run with her second extra-base hit of the day.

Brylie St. Clair – Drew a walk and scored in the second inning.

Scoring Recap

Top 1

Chloe Malau’ulu led off with a double just inside the left-field line. Mia Davidson then drove the first pitch she saw into the left-center gap for two bases, scoring Malau’ulu. Fa Leilua singled into left center to score Mia Davidson.

Mississippi State 2, Southeastern Louisiana 0

Bottom 1

Aeriyl Mass singled over the third baseman’s head to open the inning. Lindsey Rizzo’s bunt attempt was popped up over the third baseman, allowing her to reach. Madisen Blackford laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners. Kelci Bodin laid down a successful squeeze bunt as Mass beat the throw to the plate. With Madison Watson batting, the Lions tried another squeeze, but the bunt attempt missed. The catcher’s throw to third was errant, allowing Rizzo to score.

Mississippi State 2, Southeastern Louisiana 2

Top 2

Brylie St. Clair led off with a walk. Following a strikeout and a groundout that moved her to second, Malau’ulu hit her second double of the day to drive her in.

Mississippi State 3, Southeastern Louisiana 2

Bottom 2

Audrey Greely beat out an infield single. Cameron Goodman hit a grounder to third, but the throw to start the double play tipped off the second baseman’s glove, putting runners on first and third. Goodman then stole second. Back-to-back two-out walks loaded the bases and scored a run.

Mississippi State 3, Southeastern Louisiana 3

Bottom 3

Watson was hit by a pitch to open the frame. She took second and third on wild pitches. With one out, Cameron Beal walked, then stole second. Another wild pitch scored Watson, advanced Beal to third and was the final pitch of a walk for Greely. With runners on the corners, Goodman hit a bloop single that popped out of the diving centerfielder’s glove to score Beal.

Mississippi State 3, Southeastern Louisiana 5

Bottom 5

With one out, Goodman tripled to right-center field. She scored when Mass grounded back to the pitcher.

Mississippi State 3, Southeastern Louisiana 6

On Deck

The Bulldogs return home on Wednesday, April 7 for a makeup contest with Central Arkansas. The game originally scheduled for March 23, will now be played at 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

