MDEQ Awards $354,000 to 15 School Districts for New School Buses

(Jackson, Miss.) — The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has awarded $354,700 to 15 school districts to apply to the purchase of new school buses for the upcoming school year. The grants were provided to the school districts toward the purchase of new diesel powered buses with more stringent pollution controls to replace older buses thus reducing emissions of particulate matter, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. Since 2009, the MDEQ Diesel School Bus Replacement Program has awarded over $1.30 million to 50+ school districts for the purchase of 100+ school buses.

“Thousands of Mississippi children ride school buses daily. MDEQ continues its efforts in ensuring those students have the safest and most efficient means of transportation. Not only will the students benefit from a cleaner school bus, but the environment will as well,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.

The districts selected were:

►Benton County School District – $35,470 for two buses

►Clinton Public School District — $17,735 for one bus

►East Jasper School District — $17,735 for one bus

►Greenwood-Leflore Consolidated School District — $17,735 for one bus

►Grenada School District — $17,735 for one bus

►Long Beach School District — $17,735 for one bus

►Marshall County School District — $35,470 for two buses

►New Albany School District — $17,735 for one bus

►North Tippah School District — $17,735 for one bus

►Picayune School District — $17,735 for one bus

►Pontotoc County School District — $35,470 for two buses

►Prentiss County School District — $17,735 for one bus

►South Sunflower Consolidated School District — $35,470 for two buses

►Union County School District — $35,470 for two buses

►Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District — $17,735 for one bus

MDEQ has also encouraged school districts to adopt anti-idling policies and the implementation of such a policy is a requirement for the districts that received funds for buses this year. Stricter emissions standards for diesel engines, including school buses, were implemented by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2007.