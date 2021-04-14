LSU to Welcome Fans into Tiger Stadium for Spring Game

BATON ROUGE – LSU will welcome fans back to Tiger Stadium for the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 17. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on SEC Network+, with live radio broadcast on LSUsports.net/live and 104.5/104.9 FM in Baton Rouge.

Admission to the game will be free of charge and seating will be general admission throughout the lower bowl of Tiger Stadium.

Gates to Tiger Stadium will open at 11 a.m. that day and fans will be able to enter at the South and West gates (stadium map (PDF)).

LSU will follow safety protocols currently in place for all of its outdoor athletic events and social distancing is encouraged throughout the lower bowl. In addition, masks will be required to enter Tiger Stadium.

The LSU football team will walk down Victory Hill at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Fans are invited to cheer the Tigers down Victory Hill using social distancing.

A free 2021 National L Club Spring Game poster and roster card will be distributed to fans when entering the stadium.

Concession stands will be open throughout the south concourse of Tiger Stadium.